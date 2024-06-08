Turner may not go on rehab assignment, Marsh takes next step

LONDON — The Phillies brought Trea Turner to London as he continues to rehab a hamstring strain that has kept him out since May 3.

They did not, however, make the trip across the pond with Brandon Marsh (hamstring) and Kody Clemens (back spasms), who both went on the injured list Monday.

The rationale for bringing Turner but not the other two was that Turner was able to participate in baseball activities while the other two had not been cleared when the Phillies left for London on Wednesday night.

"With Brandon and Clem, the timing was just awful," manager Rob Thomson said three hours before Game 1 of the London Series between the Phillies and Mets.

"I told them that because they can't do baseball activity, once we get over there with the two days off, it would kind of hurt them in their comeback. They were disappointed but they understood."

Marsh is making progress. He was sent to Lehigh Valley on Saturday to begin baseball activity and will spend two days there. Then, he will either join the Phillies for their series in Boston to continue his rehab or do the same at Reading. The IronPigs are on the road early next week, which is why he wouldn't stay put.

Marsh described his injury earlier in the week as even milder than the lowest-grade hamstring strain. He is first eligible to be activated on June 12.

Turner on Saturday took groundballs, hit in the cage and ran on a soccer field outside London Stadium because the Phillies wanted him to run on grass rather than turf.

Turner will continue his ramp-up process in Boston but Thomson did not offer a date for his return. Thomson did say, though, that Turner may not go on a rehab assignment. The Phillies would probably feel more comfortable if he went on one after missing over a month, but Turner has the right to refuse it. When asked if he thought Turner would opt against a rehab assignment, Thomson smiled and said, "I would think."

The Phillies were 22-11 when Turner suffered the injury and have gone 22-8 since. Edmundo Sosa has started 25 games over that span and hit .296/.360/.556 with four doubles, four triples, three home runs and 14 RBI. He started again at shortstop Saturday against Mets lefty Sean Manaea. Phillies in Saturday's lineup were a collective 18-for-45 off Manaea, hitting .400 with five doubles, five homers and a triple.