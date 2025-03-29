Turner scratched from Phillies' second game with back spasm

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner was initially second in the Phillies' lineup Saturday after leading off on Opening Day, but he was scratched an hour before game-time with a low back spasm.

The severity of Turner's injury wasn't immediately clear, but he was replaced at shortstop by Edmundo Sosa.

The Phillies intend to lead Turner off against lefties and Kyle Schwarber against righties. Turner led off on Thursday against Mackenzie Gore and went 0-for-4 with a walk, seeing 28 pitches. He was scheduled to lead off again Sunday vs. Mitchell Parker but that's TBD.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here was Saturday's lineup against Nats right-hander Jake Irvin:

Kyle Schwarber, DH (L) Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, 1B (L) J.T. Realmuto, C Max Kepler, LF (L) Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Stott, 2B (L) Brandon Marsh, CF (L) Edmundo Sosa, SS

Jesus Luzardo, LHP

Whether it's Turner or Schwarber up top, it's important for the Phillies to alternate lefties and righties in the first six spots. On Thursday, Harper made the Nationals pay with a game-tying homer for using a right-handed reliever to try to navigate the right-left-right section of Turner-Harper-Bohm. Ideally, they get that sort of opposite-handed production to keep opposing managers honest in their late-game decision-making.

If this is merely a one- or two-day absence for Turner, there should be a good mixture of both batting orders over the first few weeks with the Phillies drawing two lefties in the opening series in Washington, Kyle Freeland in their first home series and then likely Blake Snell and Chris Sale in the two to follow.

There may be challenging shadows again during the first half of Saturday's 4:05 p.m. game, but fortunately for the hitters, it's a cloudier day than Thursday which could nullify the disadvantage.

At least on paper, it should be a better day for the bats. The Phillies faced Irvin four times last year and scored four-plus runs off him each time, winning three of the games. Five different Phillies — Turner, Kepler, Realmuto, Stott and Marsh — have taken him deep.

Luzardo makes his Phillies debut. He feels healthy after missing a bulk of last season with a back injury, and though he had a couple of shaky spring outings, the much more important sign was his four-seam fastball and sinker averaging 96 mph.