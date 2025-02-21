Phillies notes: Wilson dinged, Walker dialed in during BP, weekend pitching plans

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Weston Wilson was one of the position players the Phillies intended to take to Lakeland on Saturday for their first spring training game against the Tigers but the utilityman "felt a grab in his oblique" while in the batting cage Friday morning, according to manager Rob Thomson.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury but it could cost the 30-year-old Wilson time as he battles to make the first Opening Day roster of his career.

Wilson is in competition with Kody Clemens, Cal Stevenson and Buddy Kennedy for the Phillies' final bench spot. He's appeared early on to have the inside track because he can play both infield corners, both outfield corners and hits right-handed.

"We think Wes Wilson gets sort of swept on the side. He's done a nice job for us when he's had the opportunity," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week.

The Phillies had already said they would start right-handed reliever Nabil Crismatt on Saturday against the Tigers. Rafael Marchan will start behind the plate.

Tyler Phillips will start Sunday's home spring training game against the Orioles (1:05 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia). Garrett Stubbs will be his batterymate.

Cristopher Sanchez will start Monday against the Pirates, also at 1:05 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies expect to get Taijuan Walker a start at some point next week, as well. Walker had a big afternoon Friday, striking out Bryson Stott, J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler in five consecutive plate appearances during live batting practice.

Thomson wouldn't reveal any specifics but said Walker's velocity was better than 92 mph.

Walker entered this camp without a role because the Phillies have five starting pitchers and seven relievers. Only one spot on their pitching staff is up for grabs if everyone remains healthy.

Walker has two years and $36 million remaining on his contract so the Phillies want to find some sort of way to extract value. He took very little time off when the season ended and quickly began a weighted ball throwing program designed to increase velocity.

"I'm so proud of him, the work that he's put in," Thomson said Friday. "I mean, he looks better than he did the year he won 15 games (2023) at this point in time. Just physically, his movements, athleticism. The ball's coming out hot and the split's fantastic. He's landing his breaking ball. He was good that year in spring training but I think he's better this year.

"It's one thing to throw bullpens, but then when you go out there and punch out five guys in a row in a BP session, now you've really got confidence."