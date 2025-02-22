With Wilson out 6 weeks, Kennedy ‘comes into play a little bit more' for Phillies

LAKELAND, Fla. — Rob Thomson approached Buddy Kennedy on Friday with a question.

"Can you play first base tomorrow?"

Weston Wilson, who had been slated to start at first in the Phillies' Grapefruit League opener Saturday, had just strained his oblique in the batting cage.

This is the time of year when one player's injury is another's opportunity.

"I said absolutely, I played it last year with Toledo a little bit in (the Tigers') Triple A system," Kennedy said. "See the ball, catch the ball."

Kennedy did more than that on Saturday, walking during a three-run Phillies rally in the third inning and hitting a line-drive, two-run home run to left field in his next plate appearance.

"Cool homer, man," a couple of his former Tigers teammates joked as they walked past Kennedy meeting with a group of reporters after exiting.

Kennedy is battling for the final role on the Phillies' four-man bench. One spot will go to Edmundo Sosa, one to the backup catcher, one likely to Johan Rojas and the other was a competition between Wilson, Kennedy, Kody Clemens and Cal Stevenson. At least entering Saturday.

Wilson will miss six weeks with a moderate oblique strain, Thomson said after the Phillies' 7-6 walk-off loss to the Tigers. It's a brutal blow for a player who was trying to make his first Opening Day roster.

Wilson had the inside track to the Phillies' final bench job because of his right-handed bat and ability to play both infield corners, both outfield corners and even a little shortstop and center field.

His setback changes that race.

"Hopefully he's back in six weeks," Thomson said. "It'll take a while. It's very sad for all of us, including him of course. Wes Wilson's a great guy. Everybody loves him. He's a great teammate.

"Buddy comes into play a little bit more now. If Sosa can play the outfield, maybe it's a left-handed bat. I think we've got some options still."

The Phillies have been working out Sosa in the outfield and plan to get him work in left and center this spring. Wilson's injury only increases the importance of Sosa taking to the outfield. If Sosa can become playable in left or center, Clemens' chances of making the Opening Day roster increase because the final bat wouldn't need to be right-handed.

The Phils could also add someone in February or March who isn't in another team's plans, as they did the day before the 2023 season when they acquired Cristian Pache from the A's.

Either way, it's a good thing Kennedy prioritized defensive versatility this winter. The Millville, NJ native and former teammate of Mike Trout worked early every morning this offseason with the former MVP to sharpen his skills in the outfield.

Kennedy would wake up around 4 a.m. and make the 30-minute trip to Trout's gigantic home, which is complete with a full gym, basketball court and agility station.

"This offseason, 5:15 every morning, Monday through Friday, we'd be grinding for about two-and-a-half hours and then I'd go home and sleep til 12 and go play golf at 1," Kennedy said. "It was good, it was fun.

"I asked him when we were training this offseason because I kind of just on my own wanted to do some outfield reps just to have that versatility there. I asked him, obviously he's a center fielder, you played left when you were younger in your career, what keys do you look for? He gave me some different tips and drills to work on that carried into camp. Just trying to perfect them and do everything I can to be in the best position when a flyball comes my way."

Kennedy appeared in eight games with the 2024 Phillies and had a couple of big moments, walking to load the bases for Clemens' walk-off hit on September 9 and hitting a game-tying double in the eighth inning of a win over the Mets the next week. Now he's trying begin a season in the major leagues for the first time.

"I've had two big-league camps now, one with the past few teams I've been with. I'm really just trying to have fun and play baseball, just like travel ball," Kennedy said. "Trying to not put too much pressure on myself, try to enjoy it, have fun. Whether it's a negative at-bat or positive at-bat just try to move forward to the next one. Just kinda play free."