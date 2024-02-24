Merrifield leads off in Phillies' first lineup of the spring

Whit Merrifield will take the very first at-bat of Phillies spring training. The newcomer is leading off at second base in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener in Dunedin against the Blue Jays.

The Phillies plan to play Merrifield mainly in left field and at second base with potentially a bit of third base.

Johan Rojas, the frontrunner to win the center field job, bats second.

The only other position player in Saturday's lineup projected to make the Opening Day roster is Edmundo Sosa at shortstop. A bulk of regulars figure to make their spring debuts Sunday when the Phillies play their first home game at BayCare Ballpark (1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia).

David Dahl gets the start Saturday in right field. The 29-year-old, left-handed-hitting former All-Star and first-round pick was signed to a minor-league deal last week.

Starting on the mound for the Phillies is left-hander Kolby Allard, who is vying for one of the final two bullpen jobs as a long man. He slots in as one of the next starters up in the event of an injury, along with Spencer Turnbull, Dylan Covey and Nick Nelson.

Whit Merrifield, 2B Johan Rojas, CF Edmundo Sosa, SS Kody Clemens, 1B Weston Wilson, DH David Dahl, RF Scott Kingery, LF Rodolfo Castro, 3B Aramis Garcia, C

Kolby Allard, LHP