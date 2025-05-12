The NL's top pitcher and power hitter lead Phillies to series win in Cleveland

The best pitcher in all of Major League Baseball since the day he signed with the Phillies in December 2019, Zack Wheeler showed again Sunday night how much of an advantage his dominance can provide in the deciding game of a series.

And just like Tuesday in Tampa to begin this week’s road trip, the Phillies broke through in the eighth inning to turn a one-run game into a more comfortable lead, winning 3-0.

Kyle Schwarber went solo in the top of the second to extend his on-base streak to 46 games, then provided the insurance with a two-run shot in the eighth. His 14 home runs are tied with Aaron Judge for the most in MLB.

Wheeler bookended the 5-1 road trip with wins. He went seven innings on Tuesday and exited after just 84 pitches because the Phillies scored four times in the eighth inning to open up a five-run lead. He threw 93 on SUnday.

The pitches Wheeler saved in Tampa helped in Cleveland, an example of why a manager must consider more than just that night’s game.

Wheeler put just five Guardians on base over seven scoreless innings to improve to 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He’s struck out 74 strikeouts and walked 11 in 58 innings. He snapped an uncharacteristic string of eight straight starts allowing a home run.

Jose Alvarado pitched the eighth and Jordan Romano the ninth to earn his third save, both going 1-2-3. Romano has made five straight scoreless appearances.

The Phillies come home with a 24-16 record and are 9-3-1 in 13 series, the best among any National League club.

Their next three games are against the Cardinals, the only NL team hotter with eight consecutive wins. Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola start in that order, and in the opener, the Phillies will face a left-handed starter (Matthew Liberatore) for the first time in over a week.