Nick Castellanos finds perfect way to welcome Sixers' Paul George to Philly

Move out of the way Bryce Harper, we have a new panderer on the Phillies.

Just kidding - but what Nick Castellanos did Tuesday before he and the club kicked off a three-game series against the Dodgers was pretty great.

Castellanos has his own giveaway on July 14, the final game before the All-Star break. It's a basketball jersey that will be given out to kids ages 14 and under. To help with the promotion of it, they were distributed within the clubhouse before the Phillies took batting practice for the day. Naturally, at least 85% of the team put them on.

Individual player promotional items are always a treat - sometimes you'll see shirts, bobbleheads, headbands ... but the basketball jersey is a definitely a fun spin.

It has Castellanos' name on the back along with his No. 8. But from when the Phillies first announced the giveaway, there's now a new athlete in the city who will rep No. 8 on a basketball jersey - Paul George.

In the early stages of NBA free agency, George agreed to a four-year deal bringing him to the Sixers.

And Castellanos had the perfect way to welcome him … by taping over his own name and writing "George" over it.

No. 8 🤝 No. 8 pic.twitter.com/9ULImwsfaZ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2024

George even quickly acknowledged it on his Instagram, by tagging the Phillies right fielder:

What a fun way to welcome him to the city.

