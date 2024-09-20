Phillies notes: Latest on Hays, what's the timetable for Turnbull?

NEW YORK — Left fielder Austin Hays met the Phillies in New York Thursday and is already making the trek to Lehigh Valley (which is a good thing).

Hays went through a full workout for the first time since September 5, when he was sidelined with a kidney infection. Prior to the workout, Hays said he was feeling 100-percent.

Based on the results, manager Rob Thomson agreed.

"Great," Thomson said pregame Friday about the workout. "He'll DH tomorrow, play leftfield on Sunday. I don't know how many innings yet, probably whatever he can handle.

"Then, he'll be back to us Monday and we'll probably activate him Tuesday, if all goes well."

That could put Hays in a place to return to the lineup against the Cubs, with five games remaining on the season.

Hays, who has dealt with a pair of injuries since joining the Phillies, has only played 19 games with his new club. In that time though, he's displayed exactly why the addition of his righty bat will be needed in the playoffs. In his 88 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, he's batting .350/.402/.538.

Timetable for Turnbull?

Spencer Turnbull, who has been out since June 26 with a lat strain, is also heading to Lehigh Valley this weekend.

Earlier in the week, Thomson said getting him into a game there would be the "Ultimate (goal)."

"He's gonna pitch in Lehigh on Sunday, two innings, and then he'll go back to Florida to continue sim games and rehab games," Thomson said Friday.

As far as a timeline for a return, it's still up in the air.

There's still a chance Turnbull returns for the postseason, though it doesn't seem like it'd be immediate.

"I don't know," Thomson said on him possibly joining the club by the playoffs. "It all depends on how he looks and how he feels. I'm really not sure."

If and when Turnbull is reactivated, he would be utilized as a reliever.

