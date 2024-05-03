Phillies place RHP Yunior Marte on the 15-day injured list

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 17: Yunior Marte #43 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Colorado Rockies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Phillies placed righthanded reliever Yunior Marte on the injured list with shoulder inflammation before Friday night’s series opener against the Giants at Citizens Bank Park.

Taking his spot on the roster and in the bullpen is 29-year-old Jose Ruiz, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marte had a 2.70 earned run average in 12 appearances this season. But he opened the year with six consecutive scoreless outings. In his last six games his ERA was 5.40 and opponents batted .371 against him with a .903 OPS.

“He pitched in Cincinnati (on April 23) and then had (four) days off,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Then he pitched in San Diego and said he felt a little something after that game. Then it went away. Then when he pitched (and was charged with a blown save Tuesday in Anaheim), that’s when it flared up.

“We were wondering. His first pitch of that outing was like 92 or 93 miles an hour. We thought, ‘Maybe something’s going on here.’ And he was not available that last game. I don’t know how long (he’ll be out), but no surgery or anything like that.”

Ruiz leads the IronPigs with three saves. In 10 appearances he has a 1.64 ERA and has held opponents to a .179 batting average. He’s struck out 13 in 11 innings while walking three.