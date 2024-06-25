Phillies prospect defies odds with promotion

Earlier this month, a pair of young Phillies draft picks took a step toward the major leagues, as Aidan Miller and George Klassen were promoted to High-A Jersey Shore.

Now another prospect, far less heralded, will join them.

First baseman/designated hitter Keaton Anthony, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Iowa, was promoted yesterday after tearing up the Florida State League in his first full season in the minors.

The third-team All-American, who celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday, ranked seventh in the FSL in hitting (.322), fourth in on-base percentage (.446), and sixth in OPS (.916).

Keaton Anthony with 2 of his 4 RBIs tonight for Clearwater on a single up the middle to give the Threshers a 3-run lead in the ninth pic.twitter.com/sZ05914bME — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) April 20, 2024

At Iowa, Anthony was a two-way player, hitting .372 over the course of his college career along with striking out 18 in 22 career innings.