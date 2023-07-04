Aaron Nola ‘fantastic' in series opener against Rays while battling a familiar face

If the Phillies are going to have Aaron Nola, their one-time No. 1 draft choice, back in their rotation next year, they’re going to have to negotiate a contract extension before he becomes a free agent this offseason and signs elsewhere.

On the Fourth of July, Nola made his strongest case yet for the only organization he’s known to do what it takes to prevent him from reaching his baseball independence day.

Against a Rays team that has averaged nearly six runs per game at Tropicana Field, the 30-year-old righthander was dominant. He struck out 12, matching his career high. He walked just one. He pitched into the eighth and avoided the one-bad-inning syndrome that has plagued him at times.

“Fantastic,” manager Rob Thomson told reporters afterward. “His stuff was really good."

The Phillies used that performance as a springboard to beat Tampa Bay, 3-1, Tuesday. It was their 10th road win in a row. That’s their longest away-from-home streak since 1976 when they eventually strung together 13 victories.

It also put them in a virtual three-way tie for the final National League wild card spot with the Brewers and Giants.

The subplot of the holiday afternoon was the starting pitcher Nola outdueled: Zach Eflin.

They are best of friends. They hung out together on Monday’s off day. They exchanged jerseys on the field after the game. He’s also a former Phillie ... and a reminder to Dave Dombrowski and the rest of team’s decision makers of the peril of letting established arms walk away.

The Phillies opened this season as a living, breathing example of the old baseball adage that you can never have too much pitching. They signed veteran righthander Taijuan Walker to a 4-year, $72 million contract. They had Nola, Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez. They might decide that No. 1 prospect Andrew Painter, the 20-year-old righthander, was ready for the big leagues. If not, he’d be a phone call away at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and somebody like Bailey Falter (3.86 earned run average in 20 games last season) could step in.

Against that backdrop, the team chose not to exercise Eflin’s $15 million option.

The best laid plans. . .

Suarez and Painter both went down with elbow injuries during spring training. Falter, upon further review, had a 4.73 ERA as a starter compared to 1.50 out of the bullpen. He was sent back to Lehigh Valley after starting out 0-7, 5.13 and has been off the radar screen ever since.

Walker’s ERA through nine starts was 6.53 (it’s 1.69 in eight games since) and both Nola and Wheeler were slow out of the gate.

Eflin, meanwhile, signed a 3-year, $40 million free agent contract with the Rays. And all he’s done since is go 9-4 with a 3.24 earned run average.

He was almost as good as Nola on Tuesday: 7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts.

Asked by a reporter if he could say with a straight face that it was just another game, Nola smiled. “It was another game. But it was a fun one,” he admitted. “Honestly, it reminded me of when I faced my brother. The emotion and the nerves.”

Thomson was struck by the same thought, referencing the first time Aaron faced Austin Nola on August 21, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego. Aaron gave up just two hits in 8 2/3 innings but one was a single to the Padres catcher. He also struck out 11.

“That’s the type of stuff he had,” the manager said. “They’re both competitive guys. Even though they have this close friendship, they compete and want to beat each other.’

Nola was asked if the added tension helped. “I’m not sure. It might be good. I felt good. The fastball felt like it had good life on it,” he said.

Now, there’s no way to say for sure he would have had the same success had he stayed with the Phillies. Different team behind him, different league, different opponents. To be fair, he battled injuries throughout his seven years with the Phillies. And it’s not that the Phillies were cheaping out. Not after signing Walker and Trea Turner ($300 million).

Still, it’s hard not to think, just for a moment, what the Phillies rotation would look like if Eflin was still in it.

NOTES ON A SCORECARD

After centerfielder Brandon Marsh pulled up short on a catchable fly ball Sunday against the Nationals, which helped open the door to four runs crossing the plate, Rob Thomson encouraged him to be more aggressive taking charge on balls to the gap. Marsh did just that in the fifth Tuesday to make an excellent sliding catch after a long run into left-center to take extra bases away from Christian Bethancourt.

After a 1-2-3 ninth that including two strikeouts, Craig Kimbrel remained perfect with his 13th save of the season. The NL Reliever of the Month for July hasn’t given up an earned run since June 8, spanning 11 appearances.

Andrew Painter did not throw live batting practice as scheduled Tuesday in Clearwater. Thomson told reporters in St. Petersburg before the game that the top prospect experienced stiffness in his elbow.

The Rays have the best record in the American League, but that was built on a 29-7 (.806) start. Since May 8, they’re 28-25 (.528).

Trea Turner was charged with his 10th error of the season. His career high is 16.

UP NEXT

Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93) will face RHP Zack Littell (0-1, 5.28) Wednesday at Tropicana Field and LHP Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.26) will match up against a to-be-announced starter Thursday. Both games start at 6:40 p.m.