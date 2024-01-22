What to Know The Phillies put single-game tickets for 2024 games at Citizens Bank Park on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Big series include matchups with the rival Atlanta Braves, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees and World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Promos this season include a Trea Turner bobblehead, fireworks nights and some postgame concerts featuring Riley Green and Kaskade.

Got a certain Phillies game already marked on your 2024 calendar, but don't have the tickets yet?

Or, just hoping to catch Bryce Harper's next big hit, Kyle Schwarber's latest "Schwarbomb" or the Phillie Phanatic's latest antics?

When do 2024 Phillies single game tickets go on sale?

Your chance comes Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. ET as single-game tickets for games at Citizens Bank Park from March to September go on sale.

What games can you buy a ticket for?

The Phillies have a full list of the games up for sale on their website. Here are some of the highlights:

Thursday, March 28, home opener against the NL East division rival Atlanta Braves.

The world champion Texas Rangers come into town from Tuesday, May 21 to Thursday, May 23.

National League Championship Series rematch against the Arizona Diamondbacks from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers come in for a three-game series from Tuesday, July 9, to Thursday, July 11.

A three-game set from Monday, July 29, to Wednesday, July 31, against the New York Yankees.

A three-game set with American League powerhouse Houston Astros from Monday, Aug. 26, to Wednesday, Aug. 28.

A late-season four-game set with the Braves from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Tickets for games during series against the division-rival Miami Marlins, New York Mets and Washington Nationals and interleague games against the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Oakland (for now) A's, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays will also be on sale.

Looking for something more than just baseball with your ticket purchase?

There are also theme nights and giveaways throughout the season. Some highlights include Cole Hamels Retirement Night with a 2009 National League Champions replica ring when the Phils play the Diamondbacks on Friday, June 21; Xfinity Fireworks Shows after games against the Marlins on Thursday, June 27, and Friday, June 28; and Trea Turner bobblehead day on Friday, July 26, against Cleveland.

Music fans can also catch a game and a concert with postgame shows from Riley Green after the Diamondbacks game on June 22, 2024, and Kaskade and the Guardians game on July 27, 2024.

Click here for a printable version of the promo calendar.

How much do tickets cost?

Prices can vary drastically from game-to-game and depending on where you want to sit.

Want to make sure you get seats for several games?

You don't have to wait until Thursday to grab Phillies tickets.

"Looking to secure seats for the biggest home games in 2024?' the Phillies ask on their website. "Check out the Phillies Six & Three Game Ticket Packs."

Season ticket plans -- starting at 13 games -- are also still on sale.

