Phillies' unsung heroes come up huge in series-opening playoff win

Sometimes things don’t work out the way you’d hoped. And sometimes that can be a good thing.

Consider, for instance, the situation Cristian Pache finds himself in.

Back in spring training he was with the Oakland Athletics, competing with Esteury Ruiz for the starting spot in center field. He did well in the Cactus League, too, batting .302 with a .781 OPS. Ruiz did better: .326 and .933.and the A’s decided to go with him.

So Pache lost. Well, sort of. He was out of options, which meant he couldn’t be sent to the minors without going through waivers. Rather than risk losing him and getting nothing in return, the day before the regular season opened he was traded to the Phillies, a team looking for a righthanded hitter who could be a back-up in center, in return for a minor league reliever.

Now, it’s true that Ruiz went on the play regularly the entire season. But he also did it for a team that lost a mind-numbing 112 games and finished a full 39 games out of first.

Meaning his season is over. In the meantime, Pache was the starting leftfielder for the Phillies in the Phillies 4-1 win over the Marlins in crucial Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.

Phils manager Rob Thomson has talked a lot recently about how his team is built for success in the postseason. And when he does he’s mostly referring to the big name, big money established stars. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Teams that make deep postseason runs, though, often get contributions from the less familiar names on the roster and that was the case in the opener. Three players who couldn’t have dreamed of being counted on at this time of year when spring training opened played significant roles in the win.

Pache singled and drove in a run in a run in the fourth. He also made a nice catch on a line drive hit by Miami’s Luis Arreaz to lead off the top of the first, squashing any hopes the underdog Marlins might have had of jumping on Phillies starter Zack Wheeler early.

Johan Rojas, who made the jump all the way from Double-A Reading in June and started in centerfield as the Phillies began their postseason march, led off the third with a single and scored the first run of the game.

And Jeff Hoffman, released by the Twins and signed by the Phillies just days before the regular season opener, was called out of the bullpen in the eighth with two outs, a runner on first and dangerous Jorge Soler (36 home runs) at the plate. He got Soler to ground into a force play, protecting what was then a two-run lead.

Rojas, who at 23 years, 50 days became the youngest position player to start a postseason game for the Phillies since Milt Stock (22 years, 89 days) in the 1915 World Series, conceded that he couldn’t have imagined having come this far, this quickly.

“I know it’s not easy. I’m aware of that,” he said through interpreter Diego Ettedgui. “But I give 100 percent all the time and, to me, this is the payoffs. I’m not going to lie to you. I never imagined something like this. But it has been a goal of mine to make it to the big leagues. And I always said to myself that when I make it, I’m going to play the same way I did in the minor leagues.”

Hoffman signed with the Phillies after requesting his release from the Twins and signed with the Phillies three days later. He opened the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley but also opened some eyes. After being called the first week in May he had a 2.41 earned run average in 54 appearances while allowing just 29 hits in 52.1 innings.

“It’s kind of how I saw this season play out in my dreams,” he said. “Everything’s been so amazing. We’re really thankful that we ended up signing with this organization. I attribute what’s happened to me working hard, keeping my head down and plugging away. Three outs at a time. It’s been incredible.”

The only Phillies lineup question going into Tuesday night was who would start in left field against Marlins lefthander Jesus Luzardo. That would normally have been Brandon Marsh’s spot, but he hit just .229 against lefties this year (compared to .292 against righthanders).

Pache, while batting just .238 overall, had hit .314 with a .924 OPS against lefthanders. Plus he was the best defensive option among the other righthanded hitters. Both factors came into play early in the game.

“It was very exciting when I heard the news that I was starting,” he said via Ettedgui. “It’s really special.”

He agreed that he couldn’t have envisioned this scenario just over six months ago. “These are the things that happen in baseball,” he said. “There are ups and downs, but you always have to have to keep your head high. So I feel that I’m taking advantage of my opportunity now. I wasn’t nervous, but excited for sure.”

Pache was asked if, all things considered, not making the team in Oakland had worked out for the best for him. He laughed.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said with a knowing grin. “I just have to thank God for this opportunity.”