Biggest questions heading into Phillies Opening Day with Ruben Amaro Jr. on Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Phillies' season opener is only days away! John Clark talks with Ruben Amaro Jr. about the expectations for the 2024 season and if this team can get back to the World Series.

00:00 - Ruben Amaro Jr.
01:32 - Season preview
02:55 - lefty off the bench
04:13 - Breakout player
06:23 - Pick for MVP?
07:26 - faster start?
08:31 - Cy Young year for Wheeler?
10:54 - Winning the NL East
12:18 - Who's leading off?
17:20 - improving the defense
21:27 - Ranking the lineup
22:43 - Beating Braves

Takeoff with John ClarkPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies Analysis
