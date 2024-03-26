Biggest questions heading into Phillies Opening Day with Ruben Amaro Jr. on Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

Phillies' season opener is only days away! John Clark talks with Ruben Amaro Jr. about the expectations for the 2024 season and if this team can get back to the World Series.

00:00 - Ruben Amaro Jr.

01:32 - Season preview

02:55 - lefty off the bench

04:13 - Breakout player

06:23 - Pick for MVP?

07:26 - faster start?

08:31 - Cy Young year for Wheeler?

10:54 - Winning the NL East

12:18 - Who's leading off?

17:20 - improving the defense

21:27 - Ranking the lineup

22:43 - Beating Braves

