Future All-Star Matt Strahm? He discusses bullpen games, hair, and more on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark

John Clark sits down with Phillies relief pitcher, Matt Strahm, to discuss:



0:00 - What it would it mean to Matt to be an All-Star in 2024?

4:45 - Explaining what the "Hate Game" is with the Phillies bullpen

12:57 - Best hair on the team? Other team accolades

19:45 - Matt's thoughts on automated balls and strikes

25:11 - Baseball cards

