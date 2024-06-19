Future All-Star Matt Strahm? He discusses bullpen games, hair, and more on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark

John Clark sits down with Phillies relief pitcher, Matt Strahm, to discuss:
0:00 - What it would it mean to Matt to be an All-Star in 2024?
4:45 - Explaining what the "Hate Game" is with the Phillies bullpen
12:57 - Best hair on the team? Other team accolades
19:45 - Matt's thoughts on automated balls and strikes
25:11 - Baseball cards
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.