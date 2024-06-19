Trending
Philadelphia Phillies

Future All-Star Matt Strahm? He discusses bullpen games, hair, and more on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

John Clark sits down with Phillies relief pitcher, Matt Strahm, to discuss:

0:00 - What it would it mean to Matt to be an All-Star in 2024?
4:45 - Explaining what the "Hate Game" is with the Phillies bullpen
12:57 - Best hair on the team? Other team accolades
19:45 - Matt's thoughts on automated balls and strikes
25:11 - Baseball cards

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyStitcherArt19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us