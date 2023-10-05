MOVING ON! Inside the Phillies' clubhouse celebration as the advance to the NLDS on the Takeoff Podcast

On the latest episode of the Takeoff Podcast, John Clark take us inside the Phillies clubhouse as they celebrated sweeping the Marlins and advancing to the NLDS.



00:00 - PHILLIES ADVANCE

00:55 - Bryson Stott

02:36 - Bryce Harper

04:28 - J. T. Realmuto

06:33 - Aaron Nola

09:06 - Alec Bohm

10:40 - Brandon Marsh

12:11 - Craig Kimbrel

13:17 - Taijuan Walker

15:02 - Zack Wheeler

17:06 - John Middleton