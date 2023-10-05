On the latest episode of the Takeoff Podcast, John Clark take us inside the Phillies clubhouse as they celebrated sweeping the Marlins and advancing to the NLDS.
00:00 - PHILLIES ADVANCE
00:55 - Bryson Stott
02:36 - Bryce Harper
04:28 - J. T. Realmuto
06:33 - Aaron Nola
09:06 - Alec Bohm
10:40 - Brandon Marsh
12:11 - Craig Kimbrel
13:17 - Taijuan Walker
15:02 - Zack Wheeler
17:06 - John Middleton
Takeoff with John Clark
MOVING ON! Inside the Phillies' clubhouse celebration as the advance to the NLDS on the Takeoff Podcast
