On the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast, John Clark sits down with Phillies legend Mike Schmidt to get his early impressions of the season. Plus, Mike Schmidt gives his take on the torpedo bat and how it’s similar to a bat he used that is now in the Baseball Hall of fame.

0:00 - Mike Schmidt

11:20 - Phillies Bullpen

18:00 - Torpedo bats

25:00 - Sun Smart

https://youtu.be/ZuNWmSkQ3aU