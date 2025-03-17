Trending
Takeoff: Phillies ready for redemption in 2025

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

We're less than two weeks away from Opening Day and it sounds like the Phillies are ready for redemption in 2025. John Clark catches up with a bunch of key players/coaches on the club to get their thoughts heading into the upcoming season.

0:39 - J.T. Realmuto
4:45 - Kyle Schwarber
10:17 - Zack Wheeler
15:14 - Jesús Luzardo
20:33 - Max Kepler
31:26 - Hitting coach Kevin Long
37:46 - Andrew Painter

