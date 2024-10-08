Trending
Takeoff Podcast: Phillies-Mets NLDS Game 3 & 4 preview with Dan Plesac

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

  • This week, John Clark talks with former Phillies pitcher and MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac about the pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS. Can the Phillies ride the momentum from the huge win in Game 2 with Aaron Nola on the mound?

    00:00 - Dan Plesac
    01:01 - Harper to the rescue
    02:35 - Wild Series
    04:05 - Pitching matchups
    06:55 - Final pitch at the Vet
    10:00 - The fans
    12:56 - Phillies on the road
    15:02 - Bullpens
    16:20 - Lineups
    19:19 - Top 3 of Phillies Mets
    24:20 - Who makes the NLCS?
    25:04 - Harper deal
    28:11 - Memories from the Vet

