Takeoff Podcast: Phillies-Mets NLDS Game 3 & 4 preview with Dan Plesac

- This week, John Clark talks with former Phillies pitcher and MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac about the pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS. Can the Phillies ride the momentum from the huge win in Game 2 with Aaron Nola on the mound?
00:00 - Dan Plesac
01:01 - Harper to the rescue
02:35 - Wild Series
04:05 - Pitching matchups
06:55 - Final pitch at the Vet
10:00 - The fans
12:56 - Phillies on the road
15:02 - Bullpens
16:20 - Lineups
19:19 - Top 3 of Phillies Mets
24:20 - Who makes the NLCS?
25:04 - Harper deal
28:11 - Memories from the Vet
