Watch live at 4 p.m.: Phillies' Dave Dombrowski, Sam Fuld and Rob Thomson discuss end of season

After the Phillies' exit from the MLB postseason in the NLCS, key members of the front office will meet the media to discuss the heartbreaking end to the year.

President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski, general manager Sam Fuld and manager Rob Thomson are scheduled to talk to the Philadelphia media live at 4 p.m. Thursday about the upcoming offseason and the future of the team after the tough Game 7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

