Another nightmare start for Luzardo as Phils get blown out by Blue Jays

Jesus Luzardo was many miles away from the bounce-back start he wanted Thursday.

Following a nightmare day last time out vs. the Brewers, Luzardo seriously struggled again in the Phillies’ 9-1 series finale loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He’s conceded 20 runs over his last two starts.

Luzardo’s afternoon was even shorter than his 3 and 1/3 innings against Milwaukee. He logged 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs. Luzardo walked two hitters and struck out two.

Over his past two outings, Luzardo’s season ERA has jumped from 2.15 to 4.46.

Chris Bassitt fared much better than Luzardo, throwing seven strong innings. He was charged with five hits, one run and two walks.

Toronto went ahead in the second inning when Myles Straw’s two-bagger to the right-center gap scored Davis Schneider from first. Luzardo couldn’t contain the inning. The Blue Jays added three more in the second, including a two-run Bo Bichette homer on a meaty first-pitch Luzardo sweeper.

In the third inning, Luzardo’s day fully unraveled.

An Alejandro Kirk single, Ernie Clement double and Schneider walk loaded the bases, prompting Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham to visit the mound. Straw then lined a two-RBI single to right field.

While the Blue Jays certainly hit Luzardo hard, his outing ended on a Tyler Heineman pop-up to shallow left field. Trea Turner failed to make an over-the-shoulder basket catch, two more Jays scored and Luzardo exited with an 8-0 deficit.

Luzardo’s velocity was right around his season norm — 96.5 mph average on the lefty’s four-seam fastball, 96.1 mph average on his sinker — but Toronto's hitters looked very comfortable and confident at the plate. The Blue Jays had four hits on Luzardo changeups and also picked up knocks against his sinker, four-seamer and sweeper.

On the other side of the ball, the Phillies managed just two hits across the first five innings. Kyle Schwarber's sixth-inning single brought in Turner for the Phils' lone run. Nick Castellanos (3 for 3) did well against Bassitt, but the 36-year-old righty cruised with a large lead.

The Phillies used Max Lazar, Taijuan Walker and Seth Johnson to eat innings out of the bullpen. Weston Wilson handled a scoreless bottom of the eighth. Tossing eephus-style pitches, Wilson's up to four career innings and has yet to allow a run.

Realmuto sidelined

J.T. Realmuto sat after taking a foul ball Wednesday to a sensitive area below the belt.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Lochlahn March, Realmuto said he won’t be out for long and hopes to only miss one day.

Rafael Marchan started behind the dish and had an 0-for-3 day.

On deck

The 37-25 Phillies will travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game weekend series.

With Zack Wheeler on paternity leave, the Phillies will do a bullpen game Friday, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters postgame that Joe Ross will serve as the opener.

Ranger Saurez and Cristopher Sanchez are the scheduled starters for the final two games of the series.