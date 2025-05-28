Phillies vs. Braves postponed, series set to finish with split doubleheader

The Phillies plan to conclude their series vs. the Braves with a split doubleheader.

The team announced that Wednesday night’s scheduled game against Atlanta at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed because of inclement weather. The Phillies are now set to play at 1:05 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game will be valid for the Thursday afternoon game.

Ranger Suarez threw six shutout innings and the Phils took a 2-0 win in the series opener, improving to a National League-best 35-19.

Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 3.17 ERA) is slated to face AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67 ERA) in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA) will match up with Chris Sale (2-3, 3.36 ERA) in Game 2.