Phillies start hot again and Wheeler strikes out 13 Marlins in series-opening win

To begin their series with the Marlins, the Phillies carried over exactly what worked for them Thursday vs. the Giants.

The Phils again seized a quick lead and received a strong, strikeout-heavy performance from their starting pitcher. Zack Wheeler struck out 13 Marlins in a 7-2 win Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

In seven innings, Wheeler allowed five hits and two runs. He walked none.

Wheeler tossed a seven-pitch, all-strike first inning. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was in for a much bumpier ride.

Though he lined out to center field, Bryson Stott had an exemplary, eight-pitch leadoff at-bat. Trea Turner walked and Bryce Harper then hammered a slider into the right field second deck.

A day after grabbing a 5-1 lead in the first inning against San Francisco, the Phillies stretched their advantage to 6-0 in the second. Alcantara needed 53 pitches to get four outs and didn’t reach the third inning.

Max Kepler opened the bottom of the second with another excellent at-bat and walked. J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm and Johan Rojas all smacked singles and the Phillies kept on scoring with assistance from two Alcantara wild pitches.

Meanwhile, Wheeler did smooth, no-nonsense work. He leaned on his four-seam fastball early and retired the first seven hitters he faced.

Through five innings, just one Marlin made it to second base. Eric Wagaman broke through for Miami with a two-out, two-run homer off of Wheeler in the sixth, but the Phillies had no trouble seeing their win through.

Kyle Schwarber provided the team’s only run after the second inning when he cracked a long ball in the fifth off of lefty reliever Anthony Veneziano. Tanner Banks pitched a scoreless eighth and Jose Ruiz handled the ninth.

Twenty games in, the 2025 Phillies sit at 12-8.

Injury updates

Nick Castellanos returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday’s win with left hip flexor tightness. He went 2 for 3 before Kody Clemens replaced him in the fifth inning.

Brandon Marsh missed his second straight game with a right knee injury. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Marsh did some running pregame and would’ve been available to play in an emergency situation.

With Marsh still out, Rojas started his third consecutive game in center field. He’s gone 3 for 8 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base during that stretch.

Weekend slate

Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.30 ERA) and Cal Quantrill (1-1, 5.79 ERA) are set to start Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 2.31 ERA) will pitch against his former team Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Connor Gillispie (0-2, 6.63 ERA) is Miami’s scheduled starter for the series finale.