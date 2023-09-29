Phillies vs. Mets series opener postponed due to inclement weather

The series opener between the Phillies and Mets is going to have to wait a day.

It was announced by the Mets and Major League Baseball that the game will be moved to 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The second game will be played 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets for Friday night's game will not be honored. Fans will receive a digital voucher for redemption at a future Mets game.

Tonight’s game against Philadelphia has been postponed due to weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 4:10 p.m.https://t.co/q2X6yvCWoB — New York Mets (@Mets) September 29, 2023

Sunday's regular season finale at Citi Field is still scheduled for 3:10 p.m. It will be the final game of 2023 for the Mets, while the Phillies will begin the postseason at home on Tuesday.