We go (lol) Mets-heavy in latest Phillies weekly roundup

Wherever the Mets go, chaos tends to follow.

This past week was no different when the Phillies saw their NL East rival in back-to-back two-game series. The Phillies won 3-of-4 and there minimal dull moments through the four-day span.

So, in the latest Phillies weekly roundup, we take a look at the Mets being … well, the Mets (and some great Phillies moments, too).

Heads up, Harper

Monday's matchup, the first of the week, was fairly normal … for a whopping two at-bats.

Then, Harper stepped up to the plate. After a first-pitch strike, Mets' catcher Tomás Nido tried to throw the ball back to Sean Manaea on the mound. The key phrase in that previous sentence was "tried to."

Nido hit Harper on the side of the head, instead. Thankfully it just grazed the helmet.

I've never submitted an idea for Ricky Bo's Phillies Pregame Live segment "What is he doing?!" … but this has to make the cut for the next one, right?

Déjà vu

What's more wild than the Mets hitting Alec Bohm with the bases loaded? The Mets hitting Bohm with the bases loaded in two consecutive games. Seriously, it's comical.

It marked the third and fourth time Bohm was hit by a pitch this season with the bases loaded. That ties him with Jimmy Rollins for the 2nd-most (4) in franchise history during the regular season. Chase Utley still holds the top spot with five.

The reaction from Bohm and the rest of the dugout was priceless. All smiles, all laughing, all thanks to the Mets Metting.

Nasty Noles

In addition to all of the crazy moments throughout the week, we also had some dang good baseball to watch.

Aaron Nola pitched a gem Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field. A complete game shutout, to be exact. He was perfect through the first five innings of the game — and while Nola noted following the win that, "There was a lot of baseball left," it didn't go unnoticed by everyone watching.

The 4-0 victory marked his sixth-career complete game and his fourth-career shutout.

Amy Fadool and Ricky Bottalico discuss Aaron Nola's complete game shutout against the Mets on Tuesday afternoon.

In his career, Nola is 10-8 against the Mets with a 3.21 ERA and 198 strikeouts in his 27 appearances.

The starting rotation has remained one of the biggest early success stories across MLB this season.

"We know that getting to the postseason, how important the bullpen is because they throw a lot and they gotta be fresh," Nola said Tuesday. "We want to put it on our back during the season to rack up those innings and we've got five guys that can do that."

Nice place for a nap (?)

Nothing like paying to watch the Mets and them playing so poorly that the back of your eyelids are more appealing to watch. (Let the record show that I have never paid to watch the Mets play. Who would want to do that?)

While Nola was dealing, a Mets fan was soaking up the beautiful weather by taking a snooze. He may go down as the most sound sleeper to ever exist.

A Snorlax asleep in the middle of a pathway couldn't hold a candle to this fan.

Upside down glasses. Hat flipped inside out. Stacking things on his head. Other fans taking selfies with him. It's next level.

But hey, we'll let our caption of that video do the talking.

Stotty too hotty

Bryson Stott has been the Phillies' best hitter in the Month of May and it was on full display against the Mets.

In 17 plate appearances through the two series, Stott had four hits, five RBI, five walks and one home run while slashing .400/.588/.700.

This past week, Stott was tied with Pirates' Yasmani Grandal for first in MLB with runs batted in (9), led the league in walks (8) and was tied for second in stolen bases (4). Here's the cherry on top for that stretch … zero strikeouts. Not one.

Great freakin' Stott.

