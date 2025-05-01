Phillies' winning streak hits 4 with much smoother night vs. Nationals

Routine wins work just fine, too.

The Phillies followed up a series-opening rollercoaster by earning a far less stressful victory Wednesday night vs. the Nationals.

A 7-2 win at Citizens Bank Park was the Phillies’ fourth in a row. They’re 17-13 overall.

Cristopher Sanchez won his first start since exiting early last Tuesday against the Mets because of left forearm tightness. He threw 87 pitches over five innings and gave up five hits and two runs. Sanchez struck out six batters and walked three.

Kyle Schwarber lifted Sanchez to a quick lead by bashing a first-inning home run for the second straight night. He punished Jake Irvin’s 0-2 curveball and trotted home with Bryson Stott and Trea Turner.

Sanchez maintained the advantage and didn’t show anything worrisome on the velocity front; the lefty’s sinker was right on his season average of 95.7 mph. The Nationals took 11 swings at Sanchez’s changeup and whiffed on seven.

He never shifted into true cruise control, in part because of uneven command. Sanchez walked two Nats and plunked CJ Abrams in the third inning. Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out RBI double cut Washington’s deficit to 3-1. Nick Castellanos’ path was a tad twisting, but he extinguished the threat with a jumping catch of Josh Bell’s fly ball to the right-field wall.

The Phillies tacked on a run apiece in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings. Max Kepler and J.T. Realmuto both ripped dingers.

Every player in the lineup reached base besides Edmundo Sosa, who started at third instead of Alec Bohm. Sosa had been 4 for 9 in his career against Irvin before Wednesday.

“Trying to get Sosa a few more consistent at-bats,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said pregame. “He’s had good numbers against Irvin. (Bohm) will be back in tomorrow.”

The Phillies' bullpen fared very well. The trio of Jose Ruiz, Tanner Banks and Carlos Hernandez allowed zero base runners and locked down the win without any unwanted fireworks.

Rehab updates

Brandon Marsh’s rehab stint seems to be back on track after the 27-year-old outfielder’s right hamstring cramp Sunday.

Marsh is scheduled to play for Triple A Lehigh Valley on Thursday and Friday against the Rochester Red Wings, and “then we’ll see where we’re at,” Thomson said.

Thomson had no pregame news on whether Ranger Suarez is ready to enter the Phillies’ rotation or will make another rehab start, though he expected more info soon. Suarez threw a bullpen session Wednesday. Taijuan Walker will start the series finale Thursday and the Phils’ rotation for their weekend series vs. the Diamondbacks remains TBD.