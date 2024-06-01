Ranger Suárez exits early vs. Cardinals with left hand injury

Lefthander Ranger Suárez, who by any definition has been the Phillies best starting pitcher through the first two months of the season – maybe even the best in baseball – had to leave Saturday night’s game against the Cardinals after two perfect innings.

He suffered what was announced as a “left hand contusion” after St. Louis shortstop Alec Burlson hit a hard line drive with two outs and nobody on in the second. Suárez knocked the ball down and threw Burleson out, but his short toss to first forced Bryce Harper to stretch to make the catch while keeping his foot on the base.

Suárez, who rarely shows emotion on the field, seemed to grimace as he walked off the mound.

Through May 21, the 28-year-old was 9-0 with a 1.36 earned run average. He took his first loss Sunday at Colorado when he gave up five runs, four earned, in the first two innings. He settled down after that but the lineup was unable to come back from the early deficit.

The team said he would undergo further evaluation.