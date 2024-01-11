Phillies agree to contracts with Suarez and Hoffman to avoid arbitration, per report

One day before teams and players eligible for salary arbitration were set to exchange figures, the Phillies reached one-year contracts with Ranger Suarez ($5.05M) and Jeff Hoffman ($2.2M) to avoid arbitration, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

They were two of five arbitration-eligible Phillies, along with Gregory Soto, Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa.

This was Suarez' second of three arbitration years. He earned $2.95 million last season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It was the final arbitration year for Hoffman, who established himself in 2023, his eighth big-league season, as a late-inning relief weapon with improved command and a slider hitters struggled to square up. Hoffman posted a 2.41 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 54 appearances, a career year that began with his release by the Twins out of spring training.

Next season, 2025, will be Suarez' last under team control. He represents a huge win for the Phillies' international scouting department, a $25,000 signing in 2012 who has not only risen all the way to the major leagues but become a key part of playoff rotations. Suarez has broken out over the last three seasons with a 3.19 ERA in 386⅓ innings. He has a gaudy 1.62 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 33⅓ postseason innings and has pitched well in all six series. On such a high-priced team, his presence and production has been crucial.

Teams often find common ground with their players the week leading up to the exchange of figures to avoid going to arbitration and the Phillies could very well reach deals with their remaining three by the end of the week. A year ago, the Phillies signed Suarez, Soto, Sosa and Rhys Hoskins on January 13, then extended Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez a month later to avoid hearings.

MLBTradeRumors' Matt Swartz projects Soto to earn $4.9 million, Bohm $4.3 million and Sosa $1.7 million.

The Phillies avoided arbitration earlier this offseason by signing three others — Jake Cave ($1M), Garrett Stubbs ($850K) and Dylan Covey ($850K) — to one-year contracts.