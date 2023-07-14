Reports: Phillies to call up speedy CF prospect Johan Rojas

The Phillies are expected to call up outfield prospect Johan Rojas for the first time, according to The Athletic.

Rojas is a 22-year-old center fielder from the Dominican Republic who has been more of a defensive presence than a bat throughout his minor-league career until this season. Hitting the ball on the ground too frequently had been an issue for the right-handed Rojas in prior years but he has enjoyed a dynamic first half with Double A Reading, hitting .306/.361/.484 with 20 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 45 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 38 attempts.

Rojas, the Phillies’ No. 6 prospect, per MLB.com, has plus speed and defensive ability and is the sort of player capable of providing a spark. He signed with the Phillies in January 2018 for just $10,000.

The Phils placed Josh Harrison on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right wrist contusion, but it sounds like another roster move could be coming prior to the resumption of their season. Rojas’ call-up may be tied to a minor Cristian Pache injury, per The Athletic.

The Phillies have Drew Ellis and Jake Cave at Triple A. Like Rojas, they are already on the 40-man roster. Ellis can play the infield, so he’d be a more logical choice to replace Harrison than Cave, who was with the Phillies for all of April and has destroyed Triple A pitching. Cave has hit .355 with a 1.146 OPS, 29 doubles, 16 homers and 48 RBI in 54 games with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Ellis had a two-homer game at Nationals Park in his brief stint with the Phils the first week of June.

The Phillies open a four-game series with the Padres Friday night at Citizens Bank Park that includes a rare scheduled doubleheader Saturday.