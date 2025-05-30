Hoskins reconnects with old ‘mates, visits favorite Philly spots, talks strong start

He's already experienced the emotional first return to the only organization he knew before 2024, so this weekend should be a bit easier on Rhys Hoskins.

"I don't expect anything, really," said the former Phillie who has remained a fan favorite even after signing with Milwaukee. "Probably gonna feel a little different than last year and that's totally OK.

"I think last year was overwhelming in the best way, a great reminder that you've just got to give your all to any city but specifically the people of this city. I definitely don't expect an ovation, I'm an enemy now, that's just the reality of it. And because of that, I hope the Brewers win."

Hoskins unsurprisingly received standing ovations the whole series last June when the Brewers came to town. He homered off of Zack Wheeler in his first game back in Philly, which had to feel like a storybook moment for him, going deep against his old teammates to account for his new team's only run against the best starting pitcher in baseball.

"I guess there's something about competing against the people you know that makes you lock in a little bit," he said that night.

The slugging first baseman has been a big part of the 29-28 Brewers' offense, much more so than he was a year ago coming back from an ACL tear suffered in spring training 2023. Hoskins enters the weekend hitting .282/.384/.459. He's never hit better than .247 in a full season but did say Friday that he's adjusted his approach a bit to put the bat on the ball more often at the expense of some thump.

It's not just a fun story, he's also probably the bat the Phillies circled in their game-planning meeting.

"Second year coming back from a major injury I just think has been completely different," Hoskins said. "I've learned that time is your best friend in that regard. I'm getting to play every day and I've just found a nice rhythm. So far, so good."

Hoskins had quite a run with the Phillies. He set several home run records coming up through their minor-league system then became the fastest player in major-league history to 10 homers. He went deep 18 times in his first 34 games as a big-leaguer, also a record. He hit 34 the next year in his first full season, then followed it up by leading the National League in walks.

Hoskins and Aaron Nola were the faces of the Phillies during their transition from rebuilding club to contender. The run all the way to Game 6 of the 2022 World Series was even sweeter for them than the other 24 players in the clubhouse because they'd experienced the lows.

Hoskins went on to produce one of the most dramatic moments of that playoff run and this era of Phillies baseball, hitting a three-run home run off Spencer Strider to break open Game 3 of the NLDS and slamming his bat to the ground in celebration.

"I'm excited. I love Rhys," manager Rob Thomson said. "He was a great Phillie, represented himself and the organization so well when he was here. Big part of that World Series team. I think the world of him."

The Brewers were off on Thursday so Hoskins and his wife Jayme had the chance to take in the city. They started with bread and pastries in the morning at Mighty Bread and ended the night at Suraya, a highly thought-of Lebanese restaurant in Fishtown.

For one weekend at least, the Phillies hope all the pita weighs him down.

"The reality is I spent a good chunk of my life here, I lived here for three years," he said. "Yesterday getting to spend a little bit of an off day here was amazing in that regard. Super fun for us, obviously with a seven-month old too, we get to tell her about all the things and places we used to go. Just a fun day."

One chance Hoskins might not get this weekend is to shoot the breeze with Bryce Harper at first base, whether he’s the fielder or baserunner. Harper was out of the lineup Friday for the third straight game and hasn’t yet swung since being hit on the right elbow by a 95 mph fastball on Tuesday. Harper has not been placed on the injured list but referred to himself Friday as “super day-to-day.”

“Obviously he’s one of my favorites so it’s always fun to have him back at The Bank,” Harper said. “So many good memories with this organization and this fanbase too, I expect people to be excited that he’s back. He gets The Bank on a Friday night.”