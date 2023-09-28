Rojas shares ‘very special moment' with family who came into town for completely different reason

Bonus, baby.

Juan and Yaniris Rojas from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic had never visited Los Estados Unidos. Never had a reason to. But when they learned their son would be receiving an award in Philadelphia at the end of September, they packed their bags.

And that’s why the parents of just-turned-23-year-old Phillies phenom Johan Rojas found themselves at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. Not only did they see him receive the Paul Owens Award as the Phillies' top minor league position player. Not only did they get to see their son in person playing professionally for the first time since he was in the Dominican Summer League in 2018.

They were on hand to witness him deliver a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning that clinched a Phillies playoff spot for the second straight year. It was serendipity and can-you-believe-it? and a reminder that players have real lives off the field just like everyone else.

“First I came into the clubhouse ands celebrated with my teammates,” the centerfielder related before Wednesday night’s 7-6 win over the Pirates. “Then I went outside, back to the field to see my parents, to take pictures with them. Then we went home and talked about the path for me to get here. We shared some tears, because it’s very emotional.

“It was a very special moment, especially with my mom. She would look at me and hug me. Look at me again, hug me again. She was amazed that I was actually here and she was able to witness the whole thing with her own eyes.”

He purchased a subscription to MiLB.com so his parents could follow him via the internet as he rose through the system. He was called up from Double-A Reading in July and has dazzled both in the field and at the plate since.

But what scriptwriter would have dared pen the scene that unfolded Tuesday night just before the celebration commenced?

“They came because I was being awarded,” Rojas said. “They weren’t expecting me to be the guy who was going to hit the walk-off and send the team to the playoffs. It was just great timing and I was so happy they could be here.

“And now they’re staying for the whole thing. Until we win the championship.”