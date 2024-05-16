Taijuan Walker exits vs. Mets with left foot injury

Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker was knocked out of Thursday night’s game after a sharply-hit ball back up the middle by Mets rightfielder Starling Marte struck his left foot in the fourth inning.

After a few moments of discussion, Walker was escorted from the field. By the time he got to the dugout and headed up the tunnel to the clubhouse, he was limping noticeably. The team announced that his initial diagnosis was a “contusion” and added that he’ll undergo further evaluation.

The veteran righthander was making his fourth start of the year after opening the regular season on the injured list with shoulder soreness.

The Mets led 2-0 at the time on a first-inning home run by first baseman Pete Alonso and an RBI double in the second from third baseman Brett Baty after Marte singled and stole second.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez walked to open the fourth and advanced to second with one out when the ball hit by Marte caromed toward second baseman Whit Merrifield, who had no play.

Matt Strahm finished the inning by stranding both runners.

Spencer Turnbull, who would almost certainly replace Walker in the rotation if he has to go on the DL, was not available Thursday night after pitching three innings of relief Wednesday. He made six starts in Walker’s place to open the season and went 2-0, 1.67 in those games.

Walker is in the second season of a 4-year, $72 million contract.