TikTok is officially back … and so is Bryce Harper

For many baseball players, the MLB offseason consists of family vacations, workouts, watching football and patiently waiting for spring training to start.

All great ways to pass the time.

For Bryce Harper, you can add going viral on TikTok to that list.

The Phillies’ all-star first baseman suddenly decided to try his hand at being an influencer, and everyone is loving it.

Being that TikTok was set to be banned on January 19th, Harper picked a questionable time to start taking content creation seriously. But perhaps he did that on purpose.

Harper started this sudden surge in content on January 10th when he posted a tutorial for his rendition of an iced vanilla latte. He went in depth about what brands of coffee he uses, what kind of milk he prefers and his favorite kind of ice (round, by the way).

The caption? “Do I make this a regular thing? #BaristaBryce”.

Since then, Harper has posted 10 videos going behind the scenes on his day-to-day life. This entails “boujee” travel essentials, hydration tips, cologne recommendations and baking banana bread (recipe below).

In another coffee tutorial posted the day of the Eagles-Packers wild card game, Harper was covered head to toe in Eagles merch and said “Go Birds” more than once. The Phillies social media team clipped it and posted it to the team’s official account before last Sunday’s divisional round game vs. the Rams.

The next video features Harper using an interactive filter to set his ideal MLB batting order. And before you ask, no, he sadly wasn’t one of them.

A day later, we got a short look at Harper climbing a huge coconut tree and jumping into a Hawaiian river. Entertaining, but nerve-racking for any baseball fan hoping for a healthy first baseman going into the 2025 season. TikTok even added a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen telling folks not to do this at home.

What I’m saying is, the man wears many hats … figuratively and literally. Sports Illustrated at 16, a two-time MVP, and now a TikTok sensation.

The app has officially been reinstated in the U.S. for the time being, less than a day after shutting down on Jan. 19th.

It is unclear if Harper suddenly started posting TikTok videos because wanted a new hobby in the offseason, or because he knew it was supposed to be unavailable by now. But the videos have continued and his account has officially been verified, so let's just enjoy the ride.

Here’s to hoping for more coffee recipes … Is it too much to ask for a clubhouse edition?

Banana Bread Recipe: Bryce’s Batch

Ingredients:

1 stick softened butter

½ cup brown coconut sugar

4 ripe bananas (set aside 1 for topping)

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup flour

Pinch of salt (Harper uses Celtic salt)

½ tsp baking soda

Handful of chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Grease a bread pan with butter or non-stick spray.

Mix Wet Ingredients:

In a large mixing bowl, add softened butter. Add the brown coconut sugar and use a hand mixer on medium until well combined.

Add 3 ripe bananas to mixture and mash with a fork. Once mashed, stir to combine.

Add a splash of vanilla extract and mix again.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Hand mix until just combined.

If desired, fold in a handful of chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into the prepared bread pan. Use a fork to smooth the top evenly.

Slice the remaining banana in half lengthwise and place it on top of the batter with the cut sides facing up.

Bake for 50–60 minutes, or until golden brown.

Let the bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes, slice and enjoy with butter.

