NBC10/T62 hosts Weather Education Day at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies fans and weather enthusiasts rejoice! The 11th annual Weather Education Day took place at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

During the annual event, thousands of students and teachers from across the region learned fascinating facts about the weather from NBC10 and T62 First Alert Weather meteorologists Bill Henley, Brian Mendoza, Janet Bolivar, Brittney Shipp, Marvin Gomez and Robert Johnson.

Our meteorologists were joined by members of the Franklin Institute as they performed various weather experiments. You can learn more about the experiments in the embedded document below:

