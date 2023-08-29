Trending
Phanatic hysterically captures Ohtani's visit to Philly

By Brooke Destra

Many have had this Phillies-Angels series circled on the calendar for one main reason: Shohei Ohtani.

A one-of-a-kind talent that will be remembered for generations to come.

A player that draws a crowd from opposing fans prior to the game just so they can catch a glimpse up close.

Not only is he drawing the attention of fans across the league … he also has one particular mascot completely mesmerized.

And it happens to be the best one in baseball — it's the Phillie Phanatic, of course.

As the designated hitter was warming up before the start of Tuesday's game, the Phanatic took full advantage of his field access to get up close to Ohtani.

With sketchpad in hand, the Phanatic caught every angle of no. 17.

I wonder if it was a personal choice to draw him, rather than capturing the moment with a camera? Since it's the Phanatic, there's no need to question it.

There's always a method to the madness.

And the results were just what you'd expect them to be:

That's right. Absolutely beautiful.

Someone even said the sketch should go into The Louvre. I couldn't agree more.

