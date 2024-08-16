Watch: Carlos Ruiz, Brad Lidge swap roles in epic ceremonial first pitch

Sometimes an event occurs that has the power to send you back in time. A moment that transports you so clearly as if it happened just days ago — only on this warm August evening at Citizens Bank Park, we were sent back 16 years to a brisk October night that cemented its history in Philadelphia sports.

Friday officially marked the beginning of Phillies Alumni Weekend — a three-day slate with legends from both on and off the field, ceremonies and a few surprises.

Now, it wasn't a surprise that the Phillies were having a pregame presentation for Carlos Ruiz, catcher of the 2008 World Series team.

It also wasn't a surprise when he made his way to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the second game between the Phillies and Nationals got underway.

What was a surprise though, and it's a doozy, was who made their way out 60 feet in front of Ruiz at home plate.

Brad Lidge.

The lively chants for "Chooch" quickly shifted to unanimous cheers for the two former teammates who helped end a 28-year championship drought.

The best uno reverse ever 🥺♥ pic.twitter.com/huf0mnSvzf — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 16, 2024

As the moment unfolded, Harry Kalas' iconic final call somehow crept into the back of your mind (don't act like it didn't).

The roles on the diamond were reversed — but the sentiment remained the same.

