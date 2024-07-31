Despite ‘scratching' back, Yankees hand Phillies first sweep of season

The manager raised his voice. He slapped his hand on the table. He cursed.

“This has gone on long enough,” he said with an edge sharp enough to carve a turkey ... We’re a really good team that has played (terribly) of late ... We’re (ticked) off ... We have it right in front of us ... We know we’ve got to be better ... We’ve got a lot of expectation in there ...”

That wasn’t Rob Thomson after the Phillies lost for the 11th time in their last 15 games, 6-5 to the Yankees, on a sun-splashed Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. Although nobody would have blamed him for losing his cool.

No, it was Yankees manager Aaron Boone a week earlier, venting to the media and sending a clear message to his clubhouse after a particularly gruesome loss to the Mets, their 22nd defeat in 32 games. The Bronx Bombers lost their next game, too, but have since ripped off five straight wins, including finishing off the sweep as the Phils lost their fifth straight series.

This has gone on long enough for the World Series-or-bust Phillies, but it’s not Thomson’s style to put on a show. The fan base has been generous with suggestions on what he should do to help snap his team out of its funk. A funk, by the way, that’s been weeks in the making. They’re also 19-23 since June 11.

He’s going to do it his way, though. Which means to remain stoic, to continue to believe that baseball is a game of streaks and slumps and that his lavishly-compensated superstars will get there groove back sooner rather than later.

“Just being around (Hall of Fame manager) Joe Torre as much as I was (as a Yankees coach), that was kind of his approach,” Thomson explained. “No gimmicks. Then again, you take a guy like Joe Madden who’d bring a circus into the locker room. That kind of loosened their guys up. But I think with this group, it’s such an experienced club, I don’t think gimmicks really do much. I think it’s more just keep pushing them and staying calm and letting them do their thing.”

So he’s not going to publicly ream the players or scatter the postgame meal as Dallas Green might have done. He’s not going to pull a rabbit out of his City Connect hat, literally or figuratively, or dye his hair or organized a dress up theme (Woodstock Pajamas) for road trips like Madden did.

Instead, he’s going to search for silver linings and accentuate the positives. For example, after getting thoroughly pummeled in the series opener, 14-4, he correctly noted that even though the Phillies lost the last two games, they continued to come back after falling behind and had the tying or winning runners on base at the end in both.

Yankees first baseman D.J. LeMahieu drove in all New York’s runs, four of them on a second-inning grand slam off starter Cristopher Sanchez that put the Phillies in an early hole.

They got back to within one going into the sixth when LeMahieu doubled to drive in Anthony Volpe and Alex Verdugo. The Phillies got one back in the seventh, another in the eighth while leaving the bases loaded. Kyle Schwarber led off the ninth with a walk, representing the tying run, but Bryce Harper grounded into a double play to end the game.

“We kept scratching and coming back,” Thomson said.

Newly-acquired leftfielder Austin Hays hit three fly balls that were caught on the warning track, including one in the seventh with two on that looked off the bat as if it would carry over the fence.

That’s not what any Phillies fan wants to hear. They want to know that the manager shares their anguish.

“I think (maintaining a calm demeanor) is huge,” Thomson said. “There’s a time and a place to have a team meeting and get everything out in the open. I don’t think I’m there yet. But I think in public and on the bench during the games, I think it’s important to stay calm. I think it’s important that they understand, they know, that you’ve got everything in order.”

And behind that calm demeanor? “There are always times during a game where you’re wondering if you made the right move. Or the wrong move,” he said. “There are times when you think, ‘Ah, maybe I shouldn’t have done that.’ It’s life. That's the way it is and I think everybody probably goes through that at some point.

“And, really, I don’t worry about stuff I can’t control. I don’t worry about umpires. I don’t worry about the weather. I don’t worry about things I can’t control.”

Including what anybody else thinks of his approach.

