Paul Skenes is primed for the Midsummer Classic.

The Pittsburgh Pirates has taken Major League Baseball by storm since he made his big league debut in May, and he will now start for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game.

NL manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks shared the news with Skenes during a surprise appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday.

Skenes, 22, made his first MLB start on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs. On Thursday, exactly two months after his MLB debut, Skenes tossed seven no-hit innings in Milwaukee.

The outing was just the latest example of Skenes' dominance since he made his MLB arrival. He currently has a 1.90 ERA, a 6-0 record and 89 strikeouts through 11 starts.

Skenes will take the mound for the NL on Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. When he does, he will become the fifth rookie pitcher to ever start an MLB All-Star Game, joining Hideo Nomo (1995), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976) and Dave Stenhouse (1962).