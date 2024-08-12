Red Sox suspend Jarren Duran two games for directing homophobic slur at fan

The Boston Red Sox have disciplined Jarren Duran for using a homophobic slur during Sunday's game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

On Monday, the club issued an unpaid two-game suspension for its All-Star outfielder. Duran's salary for those two games will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

The #RedSox today issued a two-game suspension to Jarren Duran. pic.twitter.com/YlinXxOAWy — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2024

Duran directed the homophobic slur at a heckling fan during his sixth-inning at-bat in Sunday's 10-2 loss to Houston. After the fan shouted "Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!" a hot mic caught Duran saying "Shut up," followed by an expletive and the slur.

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," Duran said after the game. "I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community."

Duran has appeared in all 116 games for Boston so far this season. He's in the midst of his best statistical campaign, slashing .291/.350/.503 with an American League-leading 36 doubles, MLB-leading 13 triples, 14 home runs, and 58 RBI. He was named the 2024 MLB All-Star Game MVP.

Duran's suspension will begin Monday when the Red Sox start their three-game home series against the Texas Rangers.