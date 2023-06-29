Yankees' German throws MLB's 24th perfect game in win over A's

The Athletics were on the wrong side of history on Wednesday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán (W, 9 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 9 Ks) completed the 24th perfect game in MLB history, holding the A's without a single baserunner for all nine innings of New York's 8-0 win over Oakland.

Domingo Germán was perfect tonight pic.twitter.com/8Vyo1pDiIz — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 29, 2023

German finished the game with 99 pitches and became the first pitcher to toss a perfect game since former Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez did so in 2012.

According to MLB.com's Martin Gallegos, German's perfect game snapped the A's streak of 31 years and 339 days without getting no-hit, which was the longest streak in MLB.

The longest streak without getting no-hit held by the A’s is snapped at 31 years and 339 days.



Only other time a pitcher threw a perfect game against the A’s: Cy Young, who threw the first perfect game in MLB history on May 5, 1904 against the Philadelphia Athletics. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 29, 2023

German became the fourth Yankees pitcher in franchise history to throw a perfect game, joining Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998), and David Cone (1999) as the only pitchers to do so.

Wednesday's loss was the A's 61st of the season and certainly, the one they would like to forget the most.