Was there ever a Mets-Yankees World Series? Explaining the Subway Series history

Only four teams remain in the 2024 MLB postseason. Two of them are from New York.

Still swinging alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians are the Yankees and Mets, two of the league's most popular clubs despite the lack of successes in recent years.

The Yankees are taking on the Guardians in the ALCS in pursuit of their 28th World Series triumph, though their last came in 2009. In the NLCS, the Mets are battling the Dodgers as they seek their third World Series win, with their last victory transpiring in 1986.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, could a New York-only title showdown occur in 2024? Here's everything to know about the Yankees-Mets Subway Series history in the World Series:

What is the Subway Series?

The Subway Series is the name for the matchup between the Yankees and Mets, the two New York MLB teams.

Why is Yankees vs. Mets called the Subway Series?

The nickname stems from both stadiums -- Yankee Stadium and Citi Field -- being accessible via the city's subway system, the popular transport spectators take on gameday.

Was there ever a Mets-Yankees World Series?

Yes, the Yankees and Mets' Subway Series has been a matchup in the World Series. It only happened once, though, which came in the 2000 season when the playoff format featured fewer teams.

The Yankees were chasing their third straight World Series win while the Mets hadn't won in 14 years. The Yankees won 4-1 under manager Joe Torre, with the Mets led by Bobby Valentine. Derek Jeter took home MVP honors.

If the Yankees and Mets meet in 2024, it'd involve both clubs hoping to end title droughts lasting nearly two decades plus.

Who won the 2024 Subway Series?

The Mets' record against the Yankees in 2024 bodes well for them should the Subway Series transpire for the title. The Mets swept the Yankees 4-0 on the season, with two games occurring in late June and the other two in late July.

What's the Mets' all-time record against the Yankees?

The all-time record between the two favors the Yankees, who has a 84-67 mark against the Mets. That includes the 4-1 2000 World Series win, their only postseason affair to date.

How many players have won a World Series with the Mets and Yankees?

Over 155 players have donned both a Yankees and Mets uniform, whether they were replacement-level athletes, stars or solid role players. None managed to win a World Series with both teams as a player, but one coach with deep ties to each club did.

Yogi Berra played for the Yankees from 1946 to 1963 and had a stint with the Mets in 1965. He won 13 World Series titles as a player and coach, with 12 coming as a Yankee and one as a Met in 1969 when he was on manager Gil Hodges' staff.

When is the 2024 World Series?

The 2024 World Series is expected to start on Friday, Oct. 25. It could begin as early as Tuesday, Oct. 22 if the two championship series end early.