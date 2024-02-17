Trending
NBA

Every winner from 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend events

Here's a rundown from Saturday's events.

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The stars were out in Indianapolis on Saturday.

With Friday's events in the rear-view mirror, Saturday brought the most anticipated competitions of the annual festivities.

The night included Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point showdown.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a rundown of the winners from Saturday's events:

NBA

NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Rules, scoring, contestants and other info

NBA All-Star Game

How much do NBA players get paid at the All-Star Game?

NBA Skills Challenge winner 2024

The Skills Challenge pitted the Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner), No. 1 picks (Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero) and All Stars (Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young).

Indiana's three players emerged victorious.

NBA 3-point contest winner 2024

The eight participants in 2024 were:

  • Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Lillard came out on top for the second year in a row.

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu winner 2024

Ionescu used WNBA basketballs and shot from the NBA 3-point line, but couldn't come out on top.

Curry topped Ionescu's 26 points with 29 to win.

NBA dunk contest winner 2024

TBD.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us