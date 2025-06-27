AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer among top players to watch for in 2026 NBA Draft

Did your favorite team lose out on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes?

The Dallas Mavericks took Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, a few months after trading franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the draft in the books, the page for scouting departments flips to 2026 straight away. Teams that are not in position to contend will be studying tapes and reports intensively for the next year, as there is no exact top prospect just yet.

Instead of 2024, where there was no No. 1 prospect in an iffy class, and 2025, where there was one clear-cut option in Flagg, right now the 2026 class has several top talents that could change a franchise for different reasons.

So, which players are worth keeping tabs on? These are five prospects to know:

AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU

When was the last time the Cougars had a coveted prospect? Potentially Jimmer Fredette, the college sharpshooter who didn't pan out in the NBA.

But AJ Dybantsa is a whole different profile.

He's a 6-foot-9 wing who can do it all coming out of high school, though there's plenty of translating he'll need to do. As the modern game shifts to taller superstars who can handle handle the ball and create off the dribble, Dybantsa has the tools to fit that mold and is highly rated for a reason.

Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

The Blue Devils just had a draft full of lottery prospects, and that train isn't stopping anytime soon.

Another possible No. 1 pick, Cameron Boozer is the son of former NBA veteran power forward Carlos Boozer. Cameron is on an improved level athletically, however, and he has more methods of scoring than his father did in a different era of basketball. Like Dybantsa, Boozer is also a 6-foot-9 wing, so how the two develop as freshmen will be key to where they're selected.

Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Continuing the trend of taller wings who are multilevel scorers, next up is 6-foot-9 forward Nate Ament, who committed to the Volunteers.

Like Dybantsa and Boozer, he can create off the dribble or get to the rim in crafty ways, though he'll need to put on more muscle as he progresses. He's been a fast riser up draft boards, unlike Dybantsa and Boozer, who have been more prominent for a longer period. Ament also had offers from Duke and UConn, among others, so he could be key for Tennessee depending on his role.

Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

The 2026 class is heavily geared towards the versatile wings, which is an archetype the 2025 class didn't have enough of. Breaking the trend is guard Darryn Peterson, who will be a Jayhawk as a freshman.

The 6-foot-6 guard can lead the point or play off the ball, with USC, Ohio State and Kansas State among his other top offers. He brings shades of old-school shooting guards with a fusion of new-school athleticism. If he can show efficiency with his shooting percentages, he will make teams think about what route to pursue in the 2026 lottery.

Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

To little surprise, Wilson is another 6-foot-9 wing who has shown promise scoring at his own will due to his athleticism and stroke. His quick step and mid-range game have been key so far, with additional offers coming from Kentucky and Ohio State before he committed to the Tarheels.

His defensive instincts are also coveted traits, so it'll be intriguing to see if he can develop the main-man identity some of his peers have exhibited if he hopes to get picked even higher.

Honorable mentions

Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston: 6-foot-10 and can play in the post with shot-blocking instincts. Has shown ball-handling promise, which could elevate his profile.

Dash Daniels, G, Australia: Younger brother of 2025 NBA Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels, the No. 8 overall pick in 2022. 6-foot-6 combo guard with similar defensive reads and top-10 potential.

Koa Peat, F, Arizona: 6-foot-8 forward who isn't as athletic as some of his fellow prospects, but is stronger and a potential glue guy. Does need 3-point improvements to raise his stock.

