From father and son to teammates -- Bronny James is officially in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday drafted James with the No. 55 overall pick during the second round, teaming him up with his father, LeBron.

LeBron and Bronny will become the first ever father-son NBA duo to be playing simultaneously, and they'll be doing so under the lights in Hollywood.

While there was buzz that Bronny could be picked in the first round, the USC product ended up going deep into the second after Los Angeles picked Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht at No. 17 overall Wednesday.

Knecht and Bronny is a solid haul as both can play off of James and Anthony Davis with J.J. Redick taking over as a first-time head coach, but all the headlines will focus on the latest father-son duo to enter the league.

Here's how social media reacted to the moment:

One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny! 🫡🫡 https://t.co/zHSjK6albx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 27, 2024

BRON Getting To See His Son In The Same Jersey As Him Gotta Be The Biggest FLEX 💪🏽 Shoutout BRONNY!!!!! — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 27, 2024

Imagine being able to play with your son! This is historic, having 2 boys my self I couldn’t image how that would feel 🫡 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 27, 2024

Bronny: Los Angeles Laker. pic.twitter.com/TvhkzEs9sO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 27, 2024

The journey continues. Welcome to the big stage, Bronny. pic.twitter.com/XaueRuN78B — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 27, 2024

LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.



Now they are teammates on the Lakers! pic.twitter.com/dITQ4WQ9RA — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in… pic.twitter.com/jGRbGiD0n6 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 27, 2024

The moment Bronny got drafted to LA 💜💛



(via _justbryce/IG) pic.twitter.com/F1DK19gGJ6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2024

LeBron James has earned the right to make what just happened happen. He will play professional basketball with his oldest son, who was born to play with his father. Bronny's game perfectly complements LeBron's. 3&D. High IQ, low ego. Shares dad's feel for the game. Can't wait. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 27, 2024

The Lakers' war room after picking Bronny James 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jpgj6284RC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 27, 2024

Bronny James To The @Lakers! CONGRATULATIONS! So Damn Cool! @KingJames And His Son Side By Side! LFG!! WOOOOO! Nothing Greater In Life Than Seeing Your Legacy Carried On Through Your Children! pic.twitter.com/bX2g4ICxhH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 27, 2024

Ken Griffey Jr. said last year that he and his dad would be "sitting front row" if LeBron and Bronny play together 👀



(via @people) pic.twitter.com/fcpKmhflKW — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2024

Savannah James on Instagram after Bronny and LeBron became teammates 🙌



(via mrs_savannahrj / IG) pic.twitter.com/8ZT1mGt0ZB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 27, 2024

You know how unreal it is that LeBron was “The Chosen One” at 17, lived up to the hype, won titles with 2 different teams, then went to the Lakers and won them their first title in a decade, and now gets TO PLAY WITH HIS SON?



The LeBron + Bronny story is one of the coolest EVER. — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) June 27, 2024

