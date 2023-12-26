‘Cade Cunningham deserves better': NBA world reacts to Pistons' historic losing streak

The Detroit Pistons made history on Tuesday...but the wrong kind.
Following the Pistons' 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, they made NBA history by losing 27 straight games in a single season, eclipsing the 26-game streak set by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.
Detroit has not won a game since routing the Chicago Bulls 118-102 on Oct. 28, which bumped its record to 2-1.
But everything has gone downhill since. The Pistons paid 2021-22 Coach of the Year Monty Williams handsomely to take the reigns of a young squad, but nothing has jelled despite Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey all having potential.
Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, left it all on the line versus Brooklyn, recording 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 15 of 21 overall and 3 of 4 from deep. Even if he could will his team to victory, he can't cover the plethora of other deficits plaguing the squad.
Here's how Pistons and NBA fans reacted to the record-setting performance:
NBA
If the Pistons want to prevent the streak from reaching 28 straight games, they have to do so on Thursday at the Boston Celtics, currently the top team in the Eastern Conference.