‘Cade Cunningham deserves better': NBA world reacts to Pistons' historic losing streak

The Detroit Pistons made history on Tuesday...but the wrong kind.

Following the Pistons' 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, they made NBA history by losing 27 straight games in a single season, eclipsing the 26-game streak set by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

Detroit has not won a game since routing the Chicago Bulls 118-102 on Oct. 28, which bumped its record to 2-1.

But everything has gone downhill since. The Pistons paid 2021-22 Coach of the Year Monty Williams handsomely to take the reigns of a young squad, but nothing has jelled despite Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey all having potential.

Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, left it all on the line versus Brooklyn, recording 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 15 of 21 overall and 3 of 4 from deep. Even if he could will his team to victory, he can't cover the plethora of other deficits plaguing the squad.

Here's how Pistons and NBA fans reacted to the record-setting performance:

I'm so sorry @CadeCunningham_ you deserve so much better — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) December 27, 2023

The Pistons have done it! 😅 pic.twitter.com/rZ48ux0VCJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 27, 2023

"Sell the team" chants break out in Detroit 😬 pic.twitter.com/wrld2hpr4y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2023

The worst part about the Pistons streak is that every other game feels like the worst loss you’ve seen from a team this week



Goddamn — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) December 27, 2023

The last time the Pistons won a game, James Harden had on a Sixers jersey pic.twitter.com/6DkZRAqIJN — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 27, 2023

BUST OUT THE CHAMPAGNE I’VE FINALLY SEEN THE DETROIT PISTONS MAKE HISTORY!!! pic.twitter.com/vaBZnnMZCg — Vegas Thinks (@Shills0) December 27, 2023

CADE CUNNINGHAM ON THIS TEAM pic.twitter.com/f5kQZ2hb26 — antonio (@PistonsAntonio) December 27, 2023

The Nets didn’t lose to the Pistons, we get to watch someone else do it. LETS GO🫡 pic.twitter.com/uJqDSsSnSv — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) December 27, 2023

The Detroit Pistons losing their 27th straight game. pic.twitter.com/RNHDMZC5Ik — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) December 27, 2023

Pistons break the single season losing streak record with 27 straight losses💔 pic.twitter.com/kU8J2OpOgw — Pistons Fleet🏁 (@PistonsFleet) December 27, 2023

I genuinely feel bad for the Pistons. — Damien Barling (@damienbarling) December 27, 2023

The funniest part of the Pistons game was when Cade was unconscious and scoring on every possession, then down 5 with 38.5 secs left, the Pistons came out of a timeout and ran a play to get Alec Burks a contested three. 80 million for Monty Williams might have been a whiff high. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 27, 2023

The Pistons are 4-51 in their last 55 games. That’s a winning percentage of 7.27% and good for a 5.96 win pace over 82 games.



We’ve reach sub-6. — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 27, 2023

If the Pistons want to prevent the streak from reaching 28 straight games, they have to do so on Thursday at the Boston Celtics, currently the top team in the Eastern Conference.