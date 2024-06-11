When do the Celtics play next? What to know for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from Banner 18.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Co. have taken a 2-0 series lead to begin the 2024 NBA Finals against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. It's been a team effort thus far, as Brown and Kristaps Porzingis stole the show in Game 1 before Jrue Holiday powered the Celtics to a Game 2 victory on Sunday.

Now, the series shifts to Dallas, where the Mavericks will look to get back into the series. The Celtics have made themselves at home away from TD Garden, though, as they are a perfect 6-0 on the road so far in the playoffs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When will the Celtics and Mavericks face off next? Here's what to know for Game 3 of the 2024 Finals.

When do the Celtics play next?

The Celtics and Mavericks will play Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 12. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the full schedule for the Finals:

Game 1: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89

Celtics 107, Mavericks 89 Game 2: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98

Celtics 105, Mavericks 98 Game 3: Celtics at Mavericks — Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Mavericks — Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 4: Celtics at Mavericks — Friday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Mavericks — Friday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 5*: Mavericks at Celtics — Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Mavericks at Celtics — Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 6*: Celtics at Mavericks — Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET

Celtics at Mavericks — Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 7*: Mavericks at Celtics — Sunday, June 23, 8 p.m. ET

*Denotes if necessary

How to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks in 2024 NBA Finals

All NBA Finals games will air on ABC and can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

NBC Sports Boston's slate of pregame programming begins with a special 30-minute Arbella Early Edition (at 6 p.m. ET for weeknight games), followed by a 30-minute special NBA Finals edition of Celtics Post-Up. Up next is a one-hour Celtics Pregame Live show — 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for weeknight games and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for weekend games — then a special 30-minute Boston Sports Tonight. Tune into Celtics Postgame Live after each game for analysis, exclusive interviews and much more.

NBC Sports Boston will also broadcast a Live at the Finals special on Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m. ET from Dallas as the Celtics prepare for their first road games of the series.

Do the Celtics lead the NBA Finals?

The Celtics hold a 2-0 series lead over the Mavericks heading into Game 3. Thirty-one of the 36 teams in NBA history that have taken a 2-0 series lead in the Finals went on to win the championship.

Don't miss a single Celtics story

You can catch all of NBC Sports Boston's coverage of the Celtics on NBCSportsBoston.com and the NBC Sports Boston app. You can also follow NBC Sports Boston on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.