Chris Paul passes Jason Kidd to move into 2nd on NBA's career assists list

San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul moved to second on the NBA's all-time assists list against the New Orleans Pelicans, the franchise where his 20-year career began, on Sunday

The 39-year-old Paul collected his 12,092nd assist on a 3-pointer from Victor Wembanyama with 7:06 remaining in the first half.

Paul surpassed former Phoenix and Dallas star Jason Kidd on the all-time list. John Stockton is the league's career leader with 15,806 career assists over 19 seasons, all with the Utah Jazz.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

CP3 to Wemby.



Assist No. 12,092.



Chris Paul is now 2nd all-time in dimes! pic.twitter.com/h6yZt2cDZR — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2024

After failing to collect an assist in the opening quarter against New Orleans, Paul had three assists in the first five minutes of the second quarter to achieve the milestone.

“Yeah, it is wild,” Paul said after Friday's loss to Sacramento. “I mean, five years ago I had seen that number and it’s like, ‘Man, you going to play long enough to do that?’ Seriously. I mean, I remember being a rookie, I said that before, looking up in Utah, seeing John Stockton all-time steals and assist leader. So, yeah, it is kind of crazy. I mean, I’m grateful for the opportunity to still continue to play.”

Paul played four seasons in New Orleans, back when the franchise was known as the Hornets, after he was selected with the fourth pick in 2005 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he spent six seasons before moving on to Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Golden State before signing with San Antonio in the offseason.

After primarily coming off the bench with the Warriors last season, Paul is averaging 10.4 points, 8.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season as a starter for the Spurs.