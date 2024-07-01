Trending
Report: CP3 agrees to one-year Spurs contract with massive pay cut

Paul had been waived by Golden State earlier on Sunday.

By Angelina Martin

Chris Paul didn't last long in NBA free agency.

The former Warriors point guard, whom Golden State waived Sunday, agreed to a one-year, $11 million-plus contract with the San Antonio Spurs just three hours later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report was first to report that Paul intended to sign with the Spurs, noting Sunday that the 12-time All-Star point guard and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a "great" conversation.

Paul's reported agreement with San Antonio is $19 million less than he would have been paid by Golden State for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Paul should provide a young San Antonio team with a proven facilitator after he served a key role on the Warriors' bench last season. "The Point God" averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in 58 appearances with Golden State, and now he'll likely start alongside second-year San Antonio phenom Victor Wembanyama.

