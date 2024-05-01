Dawn Staley tells 76ers ticket holders not to sell their Game 6 tickets to Knicks fans

It’s safe to say that Dawn Staley does not want a repeat of Game 4 of the 76ers-Knicks playoff series.

The Philadelphia native is urging Sixers ticket holders not to sell their Game 6 tickets to Knicks fans in an attempt to prevent another massive New York showing at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

“DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans….I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans!” the former Temple University women’s basketball coach took to social media after the 76ers pulled off a Game 5 comeback win in New York on Tuesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans….season tickets holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans….I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans! Pour into our @sixers! We can really do this ish man!!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 1, 2024

"I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans," she posted on X. "We can really do this ish man!!!”

Staley, who led the South Carolina women’s basketball team to its third NCAA title, has been showing off her Sixers pride throughout the playoffs. Ahead of Game 4, she got to ring the bell and was seen sitting courtside next to NBA legends Julius Erving and Allen Iverson.

After the Sixers’ 97-92 loss, Joel Embiid expressed his sheer frustration about the volume of Knicks fans in Philadelphia.

"I love our fans, but it was unfortunate. I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing," Embiid said.

"Disappointing. I love our fans, think it's unfortunate. I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing... I've been here for 10 years, kind of pisses me off."



- Joel Embiid on the lack of home-court advantage and the significant amount of Knicks fans at Wells Fargo Arena pic.twitter.com/UcGX0LIkrn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 28, 2024

The Sixers now have a shot to tie up the series against the Knicks on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

How much are Sixers-Knicks Game 6 tickets?

Attending Game 6 between New York and Philadelphia is far from cheap.

The cheapest ticket at Wells Fargo Center is $544 and that’s just to stand. If you want to secure a seat in the 300-section, it will cost upwards of $643, according to Ticketmaster.