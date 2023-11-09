Giannis Antetokounmpo's staredown ejection irks NBA spectrum in Bucks-Pistons

Getting ejected for staring down the player you postered is quite harsh.

But that's what happened to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday.

At the nine-minute mark of the third quarter at home versus the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo grabbed a misfired pass under the rim before taking it all the way back for a poster dunk on Isaiah Stewart.

Antetokounmpo did a quick stare down on Stewart as Milwaukee took a 73-60 lead, but was cited for his second technical foul, thus resulting in an ejection.

Giannis has been ejected after receiving his second technical foul. 🤔#FearTheDeer | #NBA pic.twitter.com/UKuAIJJrU7 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 9, 2023

Crew chief Rodney Mott explained the call in the pool report after the game: "After the dunk Giannis turns to his opponent and taunts him and a taunting technical foul was called, an unsportsmanlike. And he was ejected from the game, per rule, because two unsportsmanlike technical fouls, you are ejected from the game."

Antetokounmpo had recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes up until that point, but his absence saw Detroit claw back and make it a contest.

But Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis and Co. came up big to pick up a 120-118 win. Lillard led the way with 34 points in 34 minutes.

Still, Antetokounmpo's ejection drew plenty of criticism from the NBA spectrum. Here are some of the reactions:

You can’t tell players to embrace emotion during the regular season and do this. Maybe the ref didn’t realize Giannis had a tech. Who cares. Ejections should be reviewed pic.twitter.com/qhY7ULzfXW — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 9, 2023

What in the world are we doing here? How does this happen? https://t.co/ULGgjkCzNX — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 9, 2023

some family paid to see giannis play tn and he got thrown out cause he grinned after a dunk lol — Dom2K 🎅 (@Dom_2k) November 9, 2023

Giannis got ejected for a stare down after a dunk WHAT HAPPENED TO MY LEAGUE 🕊️🕊️💔💔 — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) November 9, 2023

Adrian Griffin says the refs didn't tell him anything about Giannis' second technical and ejection. Said he needs to stick up for him more regarding the contact he's getting during the game.



"I just gotta do a better job of protecting him." — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 9, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo was just ejected for…mean mugging following a dunk.



A superstar showing the kind of emotion that makes him beloved by the fans who paid to see him tonight.



How does this happen?



pic.twitter.com/HtPaZuS1XA — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) November 9, 2023

Giannis gets ejected.

Don't worry there's another Antetokounmpo.



Bucks fans: pic.twitter.com/PacLPlnfmL — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 9, 2023

Sorry to all the fans who bought tickets to this game to watch Giannis play basketball only to have him kicked out for mean mugging after a huge dunk. Incredible job refs — 🦌 (@SnellSZN) November 9, 2023

Antetokounmpo will be back in action Thursday when the Bucks face the Pacers in Indiana.